Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Down 1.6 %

Amgen stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.29. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.23 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

