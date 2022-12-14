Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

