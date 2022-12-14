EAC Trading 52.3% Lower This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, EAC has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $21.69 million and $9,107.47 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00427754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07487984 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,942.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.