EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0759 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $22.76 million and $10,712.69 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00438851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020934 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001182 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00018622 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07487984 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,942.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

