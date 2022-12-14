DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.85. 8,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

