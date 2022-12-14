Dragonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,885.45 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $14,885.45 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00514626 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $896.60 or 0.04999724 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.10 or 0.30491865 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
