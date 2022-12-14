dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

Shares of DOTDF stock remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

