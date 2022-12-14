Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Doma to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Doma Stock Performance

DOMA stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 20,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,859. The company has a market cap of $137.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Doma has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.69.

Insider Activity at Doma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $29,743.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,219,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,795.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,077 shares of company stock valued at $288,199. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

