Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 268,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,570 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 145.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

