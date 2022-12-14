DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Trading 23.8% Higher

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares shot up 23.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 141,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 71,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

