Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the November 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Stock Down 3.7 %

DRCT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,002. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Direct Digital Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

