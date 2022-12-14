Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.55. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,461 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 481.23% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $835.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

