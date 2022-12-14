Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Position Increased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 716.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $59,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. 1,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,742. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

