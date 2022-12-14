DigiByte Trading 33.1% Higher This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $155.36 million and $31.37 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,823.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00423068 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021055 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00826520 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00106198 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00607757 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005622 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00252409 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,870,795,904 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.