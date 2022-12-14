Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $571.38. 1,857,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.70 and its 200-day moving average is $543.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $2,127,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 6,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

