Dero Price Reaches $3.85 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00021513 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $50.51 million and $98,457.03 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,906.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00438906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00829384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00107600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00613369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00256546 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,112,467 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

