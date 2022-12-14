DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.65

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and traded as high as $26.57. DENSO shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 34,034 shares changing hands.

DENSO Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

