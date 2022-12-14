Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Down 7.3%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.04 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 83.14 ($1.02). Approximately 3,187,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,253,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.66 ($1.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 114 ($1.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.64).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.14), for a total value of £38,144.88 ($46,797.79).

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.