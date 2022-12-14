DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0502 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,095.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00116968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00223588 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00039296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,779,992 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

