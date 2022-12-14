DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,095.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,779,992 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

