DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 10.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,711,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 496,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 34,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

