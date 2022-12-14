DBK Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

