DBK Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,404,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,198,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,476,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $17,020,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 230,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,073. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

