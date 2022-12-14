Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Well and Dazed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get American Well alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 3 3 0 2.50 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 69.57%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Dazed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -95.00% -21.72% -19.27% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares American Well and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Well has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and Dazed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 3.75 -$176.33 million ($0.94) -3.66 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dazed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Well beats Dazed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dazed

(Get Rating)

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.