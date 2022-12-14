David Destefano Sells 9,631 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46.

On Monday, October 10th, David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76.

On Friday, September 30th, David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $402,866.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $494,934.21.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $685,960.25.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 165,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vertex by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.