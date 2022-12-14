Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 3.4%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.94. Approximately 4,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,515,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

