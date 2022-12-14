Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.81.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

