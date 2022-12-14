Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.68. 2,599,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,893. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.82.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

