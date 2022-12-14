Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 22,928.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 258,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 94.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

