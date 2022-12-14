DA Davidson Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $108.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.39 on Monday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after buying an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

