Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $75.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 94,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,394. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $3,566,223. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,609 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

