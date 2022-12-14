Cyclone Power Technologies (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cyclone Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 850,000 shares traded.
Cyclone Power Technologies Stock Performance
Cyclone Power Technologies Company Profile
Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc, a research and development engineering company, focuses on developing, commercializing, marketing, and licensing its cyclone engine technology in the United States. It is developing cyclone engine, an external heat engine that generates mechanical power by expanding super-heated steam rapidly inside its cylinders.
