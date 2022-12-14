Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,011,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 898,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Cybin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,031 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cybin in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

