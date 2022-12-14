CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.52. 91,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,388. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

