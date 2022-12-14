Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

