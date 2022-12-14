Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.92 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

