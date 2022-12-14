Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,367,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 80,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

