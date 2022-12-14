Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

