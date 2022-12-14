Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SON opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.