Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,650 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -891.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

