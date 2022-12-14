CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.89 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One CUBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUBE has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $40.89 million and approximately $9,631.35 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00514626 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $896.60 or 0.04999724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.10 or 0.30491865 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

