CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) Plans GBX 1.67 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Performance
LON:CMPI opened at GBX 121 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.63. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.64). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.39.
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust
