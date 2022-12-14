CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) Plans GBX 1.67 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Performance

LON:CMPI opened at GBX 121 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.63. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.64). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.39.

Get CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust alerts:

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.