CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.54.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 1.6 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.