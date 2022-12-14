Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,988 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $363.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
