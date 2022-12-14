Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,011 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

