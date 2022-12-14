Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 4,053 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

