Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $369.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

