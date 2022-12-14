Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1,215.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

