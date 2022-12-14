Crypto Snack Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $330,453.38 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00510741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.69 or 0.04951668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.92 or 0.30261667 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.