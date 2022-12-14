Crypterium Hits Market Cap of $5.89 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $404,210.32 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,802,731 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

